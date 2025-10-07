Geneva City Council redirects $96K+ in ARPA grants to new owners

Late last year, the Geneva City Council awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds in economic incentive agreements with the owner of 214-218 W. State St. and 220-222 West State St.

In two unanimous votes, with Mayor Kevin Burns adding his vote Monday night, the council approved amendments to the agreements to assign the grants, totaling $96,232, to the new owner.

The money will be awarded as reimbursements once work is completed, according to the agreements.

Henry Bond Fargo, a former mayor of Geneva, built 214-218 and 220-222 blocks in 1915. The buildings, owned by his great-grandson, were sold in July for $1.2 million to MJMK LLC, according to Geneva Township property records.

Secretary of State records show MJMK LLC’s listed manager is Mark Joanis of Wheaton.

The ARPA funds were awarded for historic preservation and adaptive reuse. The rights under the grant agreement were assigned to the new owner in August, documents show.

The dollar amounts to be reimbursed – $60,808 for 214-218 W. State St. and $35,424 for 220-222 W. State St. – remain the same.

The amendments also were necessary because the increased work for both properties is outside the order originally approved, officials said.

The original plan for 214-218 was exterior upgrades and a fire alarm.

The original work for 220-222 included removing the structural awning, exterior upgrades and a fire alarm.

The new owner has a more intensive and detailed scope for both properties – of exterior repair and restoration. This includes cleaning masonry, repair or replacement of masonry units, repointing and refurbishing the Indiana limestone lintels, documents show.

Additionally, for 220-222, the revised work includes removing the black panels above the awning and brick restoration, documents show.

The cost for the work is $58,338 for 214-218 and $87,508 for 220-222, documents show.

First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring thanked the staff for maintaining the use of ARPA grants for the new owner.

“I think this will benefit the downtown corridor,” Bowring said.

Third Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg said the affected properties are a section of the south side of Illinois Route 38 between Second and Third streets.

“These properties have been left in disrepair for some time,” Kilburg said. “This is something that has been long overdue. I think it’s important that the city participate in what is becoming somewhat of a major facelift. ... This is one of the areas in particular that needed help.”

Kilburg said though the work is not identical, they will make that area of State Street more attractive.

“Anybody that drives by there and looks up at the windows – some of them look like they are about ready to fall out," Kilburg said. “This is something I think is a safety consideration as well.”