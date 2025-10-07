Shaw Local

Batavia Lions Club to offer vision and hearing screenings Oct. 11

Lions Clubs logo

By Kate Santillan

The Batavia Lions Club will partner with the Lions of Illinois Foundation to offer vision and hearing screenings for community members ages six months and older.

The free screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 at the Batavia Farmers Market, 7 N. River St.

The screenings will check for vision and hearing issues. Participants also can visit the farmers market. No appointments are required to attend.

The Batavia Lions Clubs has serves the community through meeting humanitarian needs, improving vision and hearing health, and supporting youth since 1974.

For information, email Batavialionsclubil@gmail.com.

