St. Charles police issue traffic advisory for Scarecrow Weekend

St. Charles motorists should avoid the downtown area this weekend as Scarecrow Weekend traffic is expected to cause significant delays.

Scarecrow Weekend begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 10, and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12 in downtown St. Charles.

Traffic will be affected beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, when setup will begin.

The festival will heavily impact traffic on Main Street-Route 64, with closures to portions of Riverside Avenue, Cedar Street, Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street throughout the weekend.

East of the river, the festival will occupy Riverside Avenue from Illinois Avenue to Pottawatomie Park.

West of the river, the festival will occupy the First Street Plaza and Lincoln Park.

Motorists should expect significant delays and be watchful for pedestrians as they near the downtown area.

The following sections of roadways will be closed throughout the weekend:

Riverside Avenue from Route 64 to Illinois Avenue.

Cedar Street between North Fourth and North Fifth avenues.

Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street between Cedar Street and Route 64

Motorists traveling through St. Charles during the festivities should avoid the downtown area by using Red Gate Bridge on the north side or Prairie Street Bridge on the south side.

Parking will be prohibited on North Avenue between North Third and North Fifth avenues.

Accessible parking for the festival will be available around St. Patrick’s Church, with dedicated spots on the 100 blocks of North Fourth and North Fifth avenues, as well as in the northern parking lot of City Hall.

Police and emergency personnel will be on site to assist pedestrians across roadways.