Yo, Joan! I never Metta Meditation I didn’t like

In 2023 Forbes magazine wrote about a new trend of “Kindness in Leadership.”

It stated how “showing someone you’re the boss” is passe. It went on to say that leading with kindness is the new and better way of leading. The article was about developing empathy, caring relations, warmth and influence for long lasting and improved work environments.

It’s been two years since that trend emerged. As of late it appears to have jumped course and gone south.

Our Former President Abraham Lincoln had something to say on this subject. When the South was defeated in the Civil War he said, “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” But after the extensive bloodbath experienced on both sides of that war, it was going to take more than a few well-intentioned handshakes to make peace.

Developing societal kindness is not a new or novel concept. In fact, about 2600 years ago the Buddha was doing just that by teaching his disciples Metta Meditation.

This is the meditation of loving-kindness.

It started when his disciples were scared of the dark. They were worried of encountering scary tree spirits in the looming nights. The Buddha was able to teach them how to transform their fears into friendliness.

“Hello, darkness my old friend,” must have been singing among the tree trunks.

The Buddha taught not in terms of adjusting societal norms but rather in terms of personal transformation. So as his disciples shivered with fear in the night he taught them how to Metta.

You don’t need to be a Buddhist to practice this. When scared, when in doubt, in weakness, or in strength this meditation serves to bolster compassion toward oneself and ultimately toward others.

It is the practice of facing our fears and suffering through the loving embrace of kindness.

The Loving-Kindness Meditation

(Metta Meditation)

Sit in a comfortable position

Breathe in joy

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for the trees

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for the grass

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for the breeze

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for the leaves

Exhale contentment

This Metta Meditation can be extended to people in one’s life….

Breathe in joy for your mother

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for your father

Exhale contentment.

Breathe in joy for your sister

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for your brother

Exhale contentment.

Breathe in joy for your friend

Exhale contentment

Breathe in joy for your neighbor

Exhale contentment.

Whether difficult or loving beings in your life, Metta Meditation transforms the roads of fear and discontentment into avenues of peace.

And that’s a picturesque route well worth considering.

