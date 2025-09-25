Illegal drugs, guns seized in separate house searches; 2 charged with multiple felonies, Aurora police say

The Aurora Police Department released a photo of collected evidence discovered during a search of a residence on Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

Two Aurora men have been charged with several felonies following months-long police investigations that recovered illegal firearms, drugs and cash, authorities said.

The Aurora Police Special Operations Group served a search warrant on Sept. 17 at a residence, during which investigators discovered 3.4 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, drug packaging, 9mm and .40-caliber handguns, an extended magazine and numerous rounds of ammunition, according to an Aurora Police Department release.

Osbaldo Moreno-Izeta (left), and Kevin Thomas-Cox (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

Osbaldo Moreno-Izeta, 32, was taken into custody by police, who said he’s a documented gang member.

The Kane County State’s Attorney charged Moreno-Izeta with an armed violence weapon with a Category I weapon, a Class X felony; manufacture or delivery of cocaine; possession of a weapon without a valid firearm owner’s ID card and as a convicted felon; and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Earlier on Sept. 10, in a separate investigation, authorities served a search warrant at another local residence, which turned up two digital scales, $5,660 in cash, 7.3 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen 9mm pistol with a green laser, according to the release.

In that case, Kevin Thomas-Cox, 30, has been charged with for manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, all felonies, according to the release.

“These operations are the result of focused investigations and coordinated teamwork across multiple specialized units,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “Every firearm, every bag of narcotics, and every dollar in drug proceeds we take off the street represents a safer community for our residents. I commend the SOG team and our partners for their persistence and professionalism in carrying out these high-risk operations.”

Aurora police shared news of both searches and arrests in a single release, though it was unclear if the two cases are thought to be connected. Both remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at (630) 256-5500.