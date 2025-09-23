Aurora man accused of home invasion, battering residents, fleeing police: ‘Dangerous and violent situation’

An Aurora man has been charged with four felonies following an alleged home invasion in which a female resident and a male juvenile were battered by an intruder, authorities said.

Nimai Fernandez-Oropeza, 26, was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from officers in a vehicle, according to a Sept. 22 release by the Aurora Police Department.

Police said they responded at 11:13 p.m. Sept. 15 to reports of domestic violence on Wood Street in Aurora. An investigation concluded a man had unlawfully entered a home, physically battered a female adult victim, and struck a male juvenile who attempted to intervene. The suspect caused property damage before fleeing in a black Dodge Durango, according to the release.

Authorities said the vehicle was located, but the driver fled from police who were attempting to stop it. Officers located the vehicle 30 minutes later near Andover and Middlebury drives, where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.

Fernandez-Oropeza is charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office with felonies including home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence and two counts of aggravated fleeing, police said.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and several traffic-related offenses, according to the release.

“This was a dangerous and violent situation that escalated quickly and put a family at serious risk,” Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in the release. “Our officers acted decisively to identify the suspect, coordinate with surrounding agencies, and bring him into custody safely. I want to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and our officers for their persistence in tracking this offender down.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.