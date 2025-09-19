Vanguard Gifted Academy to hold annual Showcase Night Oct. 8

Vanguard Gifted Academy will host its annual Showcase Night for students to share their work.

The free event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the academy, 1078 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

Attendees can view the students’ research, projects and inventions. Participants also will be able to engage with the students. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, email gifted@vanguardgiftedacademy.org.

“Showcase Night is a celebration of our students’ growth and ingenuity,” Vanguard Gifted Academy head of school Amy Trujillo said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity for our students to practice communicating their ideas and receive valuable feedback from the community, extending their learning beyond the classroom. We are excited for everyone to see the incredible work they’ve accomplished.”

Vanguard’s educational approach focuses on collaborative, personalized, metacognitive, creative, and analytical principles. The principles allow to develop skills to tackle real-world problems, pursue interests at their own pace, and work together.

Vanguard Gifted Academy’s mission is to guide gifted children to a life of innovation, discovery, and empowerment through personalized education and authentic learning experiences.