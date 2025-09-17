Batavia police investigating possible burglary at All Da Smokes

The Batavia Police Department are investigating a possible burglary at All Da Smokes on Monday night.

A police investigation is ongoing Tuesday following a possible burglary at All Da Smokes in Batavia on Monday night.

The Batavia Police Department responded around 9:42 p.m. to a possible in-progress burglary at smoke shop All Da Smokes, 2026 W. Wilson St, Batavia.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that there was forced entry through the front door,” Batavia police said in a news release. “There were no offenders on-scene and it is still being determined what was stolen from the business.”

No arrests have been announced in connection to the investigation as of Tuesday, according to the release.

Any members of the public with information are asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.