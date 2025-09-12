Illegal handgun, ammunition found in car of alleged gang member in Aurora, police say

The Aurora Police Department released a photo of two handguns and ammunition seized in a traffic stop on Sept. 9. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

An Aurora man has been charged with five felonies for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member and possession of ammunition without a FOID card, authorities said.

Marcos A. Castro Garcia, 21, and a 19-year-old passenger, also from Aurora, were taken into custody following a traffic stop conducted by the Aurora Police Department Special Operations Group on Sept. 9, according to an Aurora police release.

Authorities said they pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado in the 0-100 block of South West Street at about 5:45 p.m. after observing the driver commit a non-moving violation.

During the traffic stop, police said they observed a loaded drum-style magazine in plain view on the center console. A search of the truck resulted in a handgun concealed beneath the center console, two loaded drum-style magazines containing 45 live rounds and a handgun case with an additional magazine containing 15 live rounds, according to the release.

The police said neither occupant of the vehicle possessed a valid FOID card or a Concealed Carry License. An investigation confirmed Castro to be a documented gang member, according to the release.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Castro with multiple counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as possession of ammunition without a FOID Card felony, according to the release.

Castro was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt. The release did not confirm if this was what prompted the traffic stop.

The 19-year-old passenger was released without charges, according to the release.

“This case is a strong example of how proactive policing keeps our city safer,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “Taking a firearm, multiple high-capacity magazines, and dozens of rounds of ammunition out of the hands of a documented gang member is a direct win for public safety. I commend our investigators for their vigilance and quick action.”

The investigation is ongoing. The police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630- 256-5500.