Police seek public’s help investigating Batavia burglary

The Batavia Police Department is searching for a suspect following an alleged residential burglary on Sept. 03, 2025.

Batavia police are investigating a burglary reported at a home Wednesday and asking the public for help.

Police responded at 4:38 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Danforth Drive, according to a news release. An investigation remains ongoing.

“Entry to the residence appeared to have been attempted through an exterior garage door,” police said in a news release. “The burglary was isolated to certain rooms of the house and does not appear to be a random act. No one was home at the time of this burglary and it is still being determined what was taken.”

Authorities are requesting nearby homes to check any exterior surveillance footage around the time of the burglary, which police believe occurred between 9:06 a.m and 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The Batavia Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the agency’s investigations division at 630-454-2500.