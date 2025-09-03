Geneva panel recommends more than $5M in electric, water, sewer contracts

Geneva City Council members have recommended approval of three contracts for electric service expansion, water main replacement and storm sewer cleaning and televising.

The largest project for which the alderpersons recommended approval was for Meade Inc. of Willowbrook for $3.5 million to install underground conduit, cable and equipment for future electric service.

With approval for up to a 10% contingency cost, the amount could be nearly $4 million, documents show.

The work is for an area designated for commercial and industrial development.

The approximately 266-acre area is bounded by the Kane-DuPage county line on the east, Fabyan Parkway on the south, Illinois Route 38 on the north and Kirk Road on the west.

The company would also install circuits to connect the development area to the city’s existing infrastructure and substations, documents show.

Council members, acting as a Committee of the Whole at their Sept. 2 meeting, recommended approval for Gerardi Sewer & Water in Bradley to receive nearly $1 million for replacement of the water main on Division Street from Illinois Route 25 to East Side Drive, documents show.

The committee approved up to 10% contingency change orders for a total amount of $1.05 million.

The third contract approved was for Duke’s Root Control in Elgin to clean and televise storm sewers as required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The company’s bid was nearly $176,000. The city administrator will be allowed to approve up to 10% in change orders, making the cost not-to-exceed $193,565.

The City Council will take final action on the contracts.