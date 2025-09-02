Boys & Girls Clubs host back-to-school ‘Prep Rally’

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois in South Elgin, with help from the Caesars Foundation, joined forces on Aug. 20, 2025, for a back-to-school "Prep Rally" featured STEM and arts projects, shoe and backpack giveaways, outdoor games, a DJ and a dunk tank with local police and firefighters. (Photo provided by The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois by James Harvey)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois recently hosted a back-to-school “Prep Rally” to help get kids supplied and otherwise ready for the school new year in South Elgin.

Hundreds of youths and and volunteers from the Boys & Girls Clubs and from the Caesars Foundation took part in or helped put on the event, which featured STEM and arts projects, shoe and backpack giveaways, outdoor games, a DJ and a dunk tank with local police and firefighters.

Families also connected with community partners that offered free eye screenings, health services, utility assistance, immigration support and more.

The foundation, part of Caesars Entertainment, helped run activities, serve pizza and distribute backpacks to every child in attendance.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois serves communities including Aurora, Batavia, Elgin, South Elgin and some surrounding areas.