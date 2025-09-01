Batavia Chamber marks Pulte Homes new subdivision

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce, city of Batavia officials and others celebrated Pulte Homes new Ashton Ridge subdivision with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 27, 2025. (Photo provided by Shirley Mott)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Pulte Homes new Ashton Ridge subdivision.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, city of Batavia staff, business owners, and Pulte Homes staff held a ribbon-cutting Aug. 27.

The event was held at the single-family model home at 127 N. Van Nortwick Ave., followed by tours of the home. Also open for tours was the model home for Ashton Ridge Towns, the neighboring townhome development at 41 Weirich Way.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with Batavia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Margaret Perreault. Representing Pulte Homes were John Hudson, vice president of sales; Kali Zahaur, community manager; Vicky Haliw, single-family home sales consultant; and Krstine Surratt, townhome sales consultant. Among the well-wishers attending were Batavia Chamber staff and ambassadors along with city of Batavia staff members and fellow business owners.

Ashton Ridge offers five new single-home and one new townhome designs in the Batavia School District.

For information, call 224-272-8600 or 630-454-9892 or visit pulte.com/homes/Illinois/Chicago.