Driver dies in pickup truck rollover crash in Kane County

An unidentified driver died Tuesday, Aug. 26, after a rollover crash about 8 a.m. in St. Charles Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

A blue 2008 pickup truck was traveling east on Silver Glen Road when the driver left the roadway at the curve on Old Homestead Road and rolled the vehicle, according to the release.

Witnesses said pickup was going fast when it took the curve, and then rolled the vehicle before coming to a stop.

Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to the single occupant, the driver, who they found in critical condition and later was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The driver’s identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident.

The Kane County Drone Unit, Evidence Division, Emergency Management, South Elgin police and fire, Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue and Campton Hills police all assisted at the scene.