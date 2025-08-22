Kane County Chronicle 2025 girls golf previews

The girls golf season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Mark Schwartz

Top returners: Nora Schwartz, jr.; Alyssa Alicz, so.

Worth noting: The Chargers are sporting one of their smallest teams in recent history, with Nora Schwartz and Alicz making up the entire team this year. Schwartz is coming off a record-breaking season, in which she became the youngest golfer in school history to make the trip downstate, finishing 45th in the Class 1A state finals. “We have always been a ‘tiny-but-mighty’ golf team, sending four girls to the IHSA State Finals in the past eight years. But this season we are especially small,” Mark Schwartz said. “(Nora) Schwartz hopes to toss herself into several top-ten tournament finishes in the regular season, and we hope she can represent the Lady Chargers in the IHSA State finals for the second straight season.”

Coach: Tim Kauffmann

Top returners: Avery Sheehan, jr.; Aubrey Reagan, jr.; Maddie Celing, jr.; Rachel Carlson, jr.; Addison Wujciga, sr.

Worth noting: Sheehan was the team’s lone returning all-conference pick from a season ago, and also qualified for sectionals as an individual. The Bulldogs returned all of their golfers that they sent to the Class 3A Jacobs Regional a season ago. “We have a lot of returning players at the varsity level and hope it will help us compete in conference,” Kauffmann said. “We will always be ready to play no matter who it is against.”

Burlington Central

Coach: Sean Meyer

Top returners: Riya Gangavarapu, sr.; Lexi Gibson, so.; Sydney Cavallari, sr.

Key newcomers: Zada Riddle, sr.; Olivia Cavallari, fr.

Worth noting: The Rockets finished seventh at the FVC Tournament after taking eighth in 2023. Gangavarapu was the team’s lone All-FVC selection last fall and was named Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention. She missed qualifying for sectionals by two shots, while Gibson was three shots away. .“We have some talented girls this year that have put work in this offseason and have an opportunity to put some wins together,” Meyer said. “Riya and Lexi both have the ability to battle it out and challenge each other to play their best golf.”

- Alex Kantecki

Coach: Kevin O’Brien

Top returners: Joanna Brylka, sr.; Paige Flanigan, sr.; Peyton Theisen, jr.

Worth noting: The Vikings didn’t have any golfers graduate between seasons, which includes last year’s sectional qualifiers in Brylka and Flanigan. Theisen also almost qualified for sectionals last season, but fell just four strokes short. With experience throughout the lineup, O’Brien said he is excited to try and compete for a DuKane Conference title.

Coach: Bryan Kunstman

Top returners: Addison Braverman, jr., Brighton Davoust, sr., Emma Kunstman, so., Kailey Kunstman, sr., Addison Runestad, sr.

Worth noting: The Knights welcome back all six players from last fall and are excited to have five newcomers join the squad. “We are excited to have five new golfers join our six returning players from last year,” Kaneland coach Bryan Kunstman said. “We are looking forward to continuing the growth from last season. Our goal is to build on last year’s successes, and we hope for added depth with the growth of the program.” The Knights went 7-2 in dual meets a year ago and are aiming to win the conference meet for the fourth time in five years.

- Chris Walker

Coach: Lauren Hoss

Top returners: Lexie Henry, so.; Levi Eddy, sr.; Ava Kuruc, sr.

Worth noting: The Royals return some experience from their sectional-qualifying team from a season ago. While they did lose their top two seeds in May Thomas and Livi Brennan to graduation, Hoss said that the returning three varsity members, as well as the talented young class behind them should help the team remain competitive by the time playoffs roll around. “Not only are we proud of our team’s competitiveness and commitment this season, but their resilience and fellowship as we welcome several new players,” Hoss said. “We greatly look forward to them moving toward the team and personal goals they’ve set this year.”

Coach: Jarod Gutesha

Top returners: Charlotte Tassone, sr.; Mia Martin, sr.; Avery Andelman, sr.; Olivia Vosburgh, sr.; Lizzy Parker, sr.; Emily Geurts, jr.; Avery Szuch, so.; Ella Lester, jr.

Worth noting: Despite losing three of their top five golfers from the team that took second place at regionals last season, the Saints come into the 2025 season boasting a very experienced lineup, which includes five seniors with four years of experience. Tassone, Vosburgh and Geurts each competed in the state tournament last season, with Vosburgh missing state qualifying by six shots. “St. Charles East has an experienced varsity roster with several veteran varsity players,” Gutesha said. “The seniors all have four years of experience and will lead the way. Geurts, Lester, and Szuch have also put in the work in the offseason and are ready to contribute.”

Coach: Steven Dodd

Top returners: Kayla Beu, so.; Abby Gizewicz, so.

Top newcomers: Raina Cho, fr.; Finley Zanders, fr.

Worth noting: The North Stars are coming off a season where they swept the DuKane Conference, regional and sectional titles before taking seventh in the Class 2A state tournament. While Beu, the reigning Kane County Chronicle girls golfer of the year, and Gizewicz played key roles on that team with both finishing 17-over 161 to tie for 39th at state, the five seniors the team lost to graduation behind them leaves a hole on the team that Dodd hopes people on the team can fill as the season progresses. “Having lost five seniors, we’re looking for some fast growth from new players to the varsity team,” Dodd said. “It will be tough to see the amazing achievements of last year, but we’re going to work hard to do the best we can.”

Coach: Jim Knasel

Top returners: Bridget Brennan, sr.; Elizabeth Hornicak, sr.; Hannah Grivetti, jr.; Addison Morreale, jr.; Mary Jo Collie, so.

Worth noting: The Spartans are returning a solid core from 2024, with five of the six girls from the team that advanced to sectionals coming back this year. Brennan and Hornicak are expected to lead the way, while the other three are expected to be key contributors as they hope to build off of last season’s success. “We have a great mix of experience and talent,” Knasel said. “The girls have put in the effort to refine their skills, and I’m excited to see how we perform as the season unfolds.”