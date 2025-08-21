Batavia police seek information on recent vehicle theft, car burglaries in Tanglewood subdivision

(file photo) The Batavia Police Department are seeking leads following a recent vehicle theft and string of car burglaries.

Batavia police believe there is a connection between a spate of recent car burglaries and a vehicle reported stolen early Thursday morning in the Tanglewood subdivision in Batavia.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 2400 block of Bird Lane about 3:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department. Police said surveillance video from the resident’s property shows a white 2024 Toyota Highlander was taken from the driveway around 2:11 a.m.

The surveillance video showed suspects arriving at the residence in a small, white SUV, police said. Officers investigated the area but were unable to find the vehicle or any persons of interest, according to the release.

Police were then notified of car burglaries in the 2500 block of Bird Land and the 800 block of Twin Elms Lane. Police believe these reports are connected since they’re all in the Tanglewood subdivision.

“There is no evidence of forced entry to the vehicles that were burglarized,” Batavia police said in the release. “Resident are reminded to lock their vehicles and not to leave any valuables or keys in them.”

Investigation into the reports remains ongoing, including collaboration with other nearby law enforcement agencies who have fielded reports of similar types of car burglaries recently, according to the release.

The police ask anyone with information on the incidents to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigation Division at 630-454-2500.