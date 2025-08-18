Kane County Chronicle

Pedestrian killed by freight train at Elburn Metra Station

Victim not yet identified: Coroner

By David Petesch

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a freight train near the Elburn Metra Station Monday morning.

Kane County Special Deputy Coroner Maureen Kelly confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian that was struck by a freight train earlier that day.

Kelly said the coroner’s office is still working on identifying the victim, and it is unclear whether an autopsy will be conducted.

Elburn police and the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District were investigating the incident, which shut down traffic on roadways and railways in the area into the afternoon.

