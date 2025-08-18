Hampshire man, 20, charged in shooting death of local teen

A 20-year-old Hampshire man faces multiple gun charges in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male.

Authorities said they were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of High Street for a report of a shooting inside the residence. They found the teen from Hampshire, who had suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to a news release from Hampshire police.

Authorities announced late Sunday that they had arrested Keyshaun D. Davis and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm and of ammunition without a FOID card.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” according to the release.

Police said they were withholding the identify the teen to allow time for notification of family.

Police from Pingree Grove, Gilberts, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force responded to assist, and the investigation remains active, authorities said.

Despite the charges, authorities said the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Hampshire Police Department at 630-232-8400 or 847-683-2240.