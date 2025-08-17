Hampshire boy, 17, dies of gunshot wound: authorities

A teen from Hampshire has died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities said they were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of High Street for a report of a shooting inside the residence. They located a 17-year-old Hampshire boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound and who died at the scene, according to a news release from Hampshire police.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the release said. It did not identify the teen.

Police from Pingree Grove, Gilberts, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force responded to assist and the investigation remains active, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Hampshire Police Department at 630-232-8400 or 847-683-2240.