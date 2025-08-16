Batavia police activity shuts down stretch of road

Batavia officials asked the public Saturday evening to avoid the area around the 1200 block of East Wilson Street because of police activity.

That alert from police was swiftly followed at about 5 p.m. with an alert from the city that a stretch of Wilson, between Kirk and Raddant roads, had been shut down completely.

The police notice send after 4 p.m. asked the public to stay out of the area “until the situation is resolved. The city’s traffic alert a short time later said there was no threat to public safety.

Officials didn’t elaborate, though posters on social media reported a large number of officers from multiple agencies descending on the area near the Batavia Apartments.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.