Kane League of Women Voters hosts panel on immigration and due process

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is co-sponsoring Immigration and Due Process: Panel Discussion, with experts to speak on immigration law and local impact.

The panel will run 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26 at the Gail Borden Public Library, Meadows Community Room, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin, the group announced in a news release.

The panel will include Sara Dady, immigration attorney and principal at Dady Law Group; Fred Tsao, senior policy counsel at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights; and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

These legal and policy experts will speak on U.S. immigration law, enforcement practices and their impact on Illinois communities, according to the release.

“Our national dialogue on immigration is too often reduced to sound bites on podcasts and cable news,” Chair of the Immigration Committee at League of Women Voters Lynn Elam said in the release. ”We expect this program to help dispel misconceptions and trigger earnest dialogue, which will be critical if we are to address the nation’s immigration challenges in a humane manner, consistent with the Constitutional values upon which our country was founded.”

The library, the League of Women Voters of Elgin Area and the American Association of University Women Elgin Area Branch are co-sponsors together with the Central Kane County League.

Anyone who is interested in attending the program should register online at gailborden.info/register, call 847-429-4597 or in person at the library registration desk.

Anyone wishing to find out more about this program may email the League at lwvckcil@gmail.com.