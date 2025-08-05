Geneva hires Alexandra Voigt as city administrator

Alexandra "Alex" Voigt, left, stands with Mayor Kevin Burns and outgoing City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins, at the Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 meeting. Officials approved the hiring of Voigt as the city's new administrator. Dawkins is going to retire Aug. 15. (Photo provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva City Council Monday unanimously approved the mayor’s appointment of Alexandra Voigt as city administrator, following the retirement of Stephanie Dawkins.

After 17 years with the city, nine as administrator, Dawkins announced in May that she would retire effective Aug. 15.

Voigt was previously deputy chief of staff for the city of Aurora.

“I would like to thank you, Mayor, for your nomination and the City Council for your confidence in me,” said Voigt, who goes by Alex.

“I am really looking forward to working with everyone – all of these department and division heads and all the folks here. I look forward to meeting and working with all of you,” Voigt said. “I appreciate your confidence and support of me. I am really excited to get started.”

Mayor Kevin Burns spoke of Voigt’s “extraordinary talents and skills.”

With more than 15 years of municipal experience – 10 years in government administration – she has worked with city, state and federal officials, as well as city staff, municipal advisory boards and residents.

Voigt holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas, San Antonio and a bachelor of arts degree, graduating magna cum laude, from Aurora University, Burns said, noting Voigt directly supervised 32 staff members and seven divisions in Aurora.

She also holds a certificate of executive education from the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, Burns said.

Voigt’s other accomplishments include:

• Provided direction on the role of Aurora’s Emergency Management Division and led modernization efforts for several of the city’s online platforms

• Established a new structure for Aurora’s boards and commissions, adding 10 new advisory groups

• Led Aurora’s special census efforts

• Created a special event ordinance with an online permitting process

“Ms. Voigt’s professional and interpersonal skills are exactly what our community deserves to help advance the principles of Geneva’s 2030 Strategic Plan and beyond,” Burns said in a news release following the appointment. “Her highly respected team building, communications, collaboration and fidelity to good governance make her the perfect chief administrative officer to help guide Geneva’s future and elevate our promise and potential.”

Also in the release, Voigt said she was thrilled to join the city and step into the role of city administrator.

“Geneva’s vibrant community, strong civic values, and commitment to thoughtful growth make it a truly special place,” Voigt said in the release.

Voigt is expected to begin her position in Geneva in early September.

As Monday was Dawkins’ last meeting, her husband, Bob Palmer, offered some remarks during public comment – speaking while he held a bouquet and Dawkins wiped her eyes.

“I have the very good fortune to be married to City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins,” Palmer said. “And I wanted to be here to mark this occasion of her final City Council meeting in an official capacity. And also to see what she’s been doing Monday nights for the last 17 years. I have to say, I’m very impressed.”

Palmer went up to the dais and presented his wife with the bouquet.