Geneva mayor expected to appoint new city administrator; name revealed

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns is poised to appoint Alexandra Voigt as the city’s new administrator at the Aug. 4 City Council meeting, according to the agenda.

Current City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins announced her retirement effective Aug. 15.

Voigt is the city of Aurora’s former deputy chief of staff, according to her application, which was included in the Council packet for Monday’s meeting. She held that position from August 2010 to May 2025, serving as a liaison to the mayor’s office and the public and managing 32 employees, according to her application. Voigt also managed daily operations of the mayor’s office, assisted with preparation of the budget and fielded constituent concerns, documents show.

She developed and documented citywide processes and systems and established a new city boards and commissions infrastructure with 10 new advisory groups with more than 315 engaged community stakeholders.

Voigt’s accomplishments include playing an instrumental role in the city receiving a $1 million, five-year USDA grant for “greenscaping,” documents show.

Additionally, she drafted Aurora’s first-ever Mobile Food Unit Ordinance to develop inspection and licensing processes for food trucks; addressed unforeseen issues during the COVID-19 pandemic; and led a recent revision in online licensing process, according to her application.

The Geneva City Council held a special meeting July 28 with a closed session to discuss appointment and employment, as allowed by the Illinois Open Meetings Act.