Geneva creator of Finn the Frog to sign copies of new children’s book Saturday

Ron Keres, author of "This Book Is Viral" will host a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2025, at the Barnes & Noble at 102 Commons Drive in Geneva. (Photo provided by Ron Keres)

Young readers of Kane County can meet a local author, get their books signed and possibly hear a live reading this Saturday in the Geneva Commons.

Geneva children’s book author, and creator of the popular Finn the Frog collection, Ron Keres, will host a book signing to debut his newest title, “This Book Is Viral!” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at Barnes & Noble. 102 Commons Drive.

Keres’ new book is the fifth iteration of his self-published Finn the Frog collection, which includes “This Book Is Perfect!,” “This Book Is On Fire!,” “This Book Is A Mistake!” and “This Book Stinks!”

The new title officially launches Aug. 5, though copies can be purchased early online and at the signing. Finn the Frog Plushies will also be available for purchase, and Keres said there may be a few impromptu readings.

The entire collection features the art of California-based children’s book illustrator Arthur Lin.

Keres said he was inspired to start writing books while pandemic regulations were dragging on.

“I just needed a creative outlet,” he said. “I’ve always loved storytelling.”

Keres’ first book, “The Scariest Story You’ve Ever Heard,” was critically acclaimed and received several awards when it released in May 2022. Later that year, the first Finn the Frog book was published.

As his works started to gain notoriety, Keres decided to write full-time, and is currently working on his seventh book. He said one of the best parts of his new career is hearing from parents and children who enjoy his books.

“To know that not only am I affecting my own kids with these books, but seeing kids happy all over the place is just a really neat feeling,” Keres said.

The Keres family moved to Geneva in early 2025 after a decade of missionary work in Canada.

Keres said as a father of four young children, his life is chaotic, but that chaos gives him no shortage of inspiration for his writing.

Keres said the books in the Finn the Frog collection are silly and meant to make kids laugh, but each has a heartfelt message or lesson to be learned. A common theme is that the reader interacts directly with Finn the Frog and vice-versa, and plays an important role as a character in each story.

In the newest book, “This Book Is Viral!,” the reader is feeling under the weather, but Finn the Frog believes his popularity is surging. Once Finn realizes the reader is sick, both attempt to care for each other through well-intended antics and end up teaching that empathy and kindness are more important than popularity.

“Kids love when a book talks to them, not at them,” Keres said. “This one is a back-and-forth mess of tissues, tea and total silliness – and at the end, everyone feels a little better.”

“This Book Is Viral!” is available on Amazon, on Keres’ website and locally at Barnes and Noble in Geneva and Town House Books in St. Charles for $17.95. Each book purchased through Keres’ website comes signed and includes free Finn the Frog coloring and activity pages that connect with the story.