Geneva Chamber announces arts fair winners

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2025 Geneva Arts Fair.
Judging took place Saturday and three winners each, in 2D and 3D, were awarded recognition and a cash prize. The prestigious arts fair took place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Geneva.
The winners were in the two-dimensional art category:
- John Carman – painting, oil
- Mays Mayhew – drawing in ink, charcoal, pencil and markers
- Chris Vance – painting in acrylic
The winners were in the three-dimensional art category:
- Deana Bada Maloney – sculpture, indoor
- Chris Leung – ceramic, functional
- Hironobu Nishitateno – ceramic, functional
The judges were Lindsey Roussel, Scott Hodge, and Steve Sherrell.
The 2025 Geneva Arts Fair was sponsored by the city of Geneva and KC Magazine. The 2026 Geneva Arts Fair will be held July 25-26.