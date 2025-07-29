Geneva Chamber announces arts fair winners

Visitors check out the work of one of the artists Saturday, July 26, 2025, during the Geneva Arts Fair in downtown Geneva. (Mark Busch)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2025 Geneva Arts Fair.

Judging took place Saturday and three winners each, in 2D and 3D, were awarded recognition and a cash prize. The prestigious arts fair took place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Geneva.

The winners were in the two-dimensional art category:

John Carman – painting, oil

Mays Mayhew – drawing in ink, charcoal, pencil and markers

Chris Vance – painting in acrylic

The winners were in the three-dimensional art category:

Deana Bada Maloney – sculpture, indoor

Chris Leung – ceramic, functional

Hironobu Nishitateno – ceramic, functional

Visitors check out some of the work Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Geneva Arts Fair in downtown Geneva. (Mark Busch)

The judges were Lindsey Roussel, Scott Hodge, and Steve Sherrell.

The 2025 Geneva Arts Fair was sponsored by the city of Geneva and KC Magazine. The 2026 Geneva Arts Fair will be held July 25-26. Please visit genevachamber.com for information on the 2026 Arts Fair and other chamber events.