Geneva accepting city treasurer applications

The city of Geneva is accepting applications to fill the city treasurer office.

The office currently is vacant after no candidates filed to run for office during the April 1 election.

The treasurer is primarily responsible for overseeing the police and fire pension boards and also is a city check signatory, reviews treasurer reports submitted to City Council, certifies and signs off on required state financial filings, provides the finance director assistance and executes necessary signatures on debt issuance documents.

The treasurer receives a $225 monthly compensation. The office term runs through May 4, 2029. Those interested can submit an online application and a letter of interest. The application deadline is Aug. 7.

Eligibility requirements for candidates include:

Residing within the city of Geneva corporate boundaries for at least one year

Being a legal U.S. citizen

Being a registered voter

Having no felony convictions

Being current on city taxes and payments

The treasurer must file an economic interest statement with the Kane County Clerk’s Office in accordance with the Government Ethics Act. The candidate will be appointed by the City Council with the advice and consent of Mayor Kevin Burns.

For information, call 630-232-8495.