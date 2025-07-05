Kaneland School District wants community’s help guiding building upgrades

Kaneland School District 302 is seeking community members for Core Planning Committees to guide upcoming facility improvements.

Kane County voters in District 302 approved a referendum in the April election to issue $140.3 million in school building bonds for districtwide facility improvements this summer.

As approved by voters, the more than $140.2 million in bonds will be used to address critical facility improvement needs, which include enhancing safety, modernizing classrooms, improving accessibility and upgrading infrastructure. Planned improvements include:

$48.7 million for essential repairs, like infrastructure and mechanical system improvements, elementary school roof replacements, classroom and restroom upgrades and securing the high school entrance.

$79.6 million for upgrading playgrounds and high school athletic facilities and relocating maintenance and transportation buildings near Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.

$12 million to construct a field house at the high school for physical education, sports, extracurricular programs and community use, and to repurpose the West Gym as classroom spaces.

To guide the implementation of those improvements, the district is forming Core Planning Committees and seeking community members, students and staff to serve on them.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support of our recent referendum, and we’re eager to begin the work of enhancing our school facilities,” Superintendent Kurt Rohlwing said in a news release. “Involving a diverse group of voices from our community in these core planning committees is essential to ensuring these projects provide the best possible learning environments for years to come.”

The district will form three core planning committees: Academic, Playgrounds, and Physical Education and Athletics. Committee members should expect to attend two evening meetings per month.

Committee members will offer input, monitor the progress of projects and provide recommendations to stakeholders throughout renovation and construction.

Applications will be accepted through July 11 and will be evaluated based on relevant experience that aligns with the facility improvement goals. Those selected will be contacted directly to discuss next steps.

Online application are open on the district’s website at kaneland.org/referendum.

Once the committees are established, the district indicated next steps would include providing the community with frequent updates through newsletters, social media, community forums and news releases. A project website will also be established to provide residents with easy access to information like timelines and updates.

Additionally, community, staff and stakeholder meetings will be held to provide feedback on the architectural designs, construction timeline, visual progress, financial aspects and project milestones.