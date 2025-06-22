Video: Cancer-free Sycamore boy, 2, gets police, motorcycle escort to St. Charles museum

Sycaore 2-year-old Oliver Olinger (middle) held by dad Nathan Olinger, explores that dozens of motorcycles parked outside the Sycamore Public Library on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Olinger is celebrating nearly a year cancer free after completing treatment for leukemia. A motorcycle lover, Oliver got to visit the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum Sunday, escorted by police agencies and volunteer motorcyclists who wanted to help him celebrate remission. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore 2-year-old Oliver Olinger and his family got a police escort in style, joined by more than 100 motorcyclists, to the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum on Sunday.

Olinger was diagnosed with leukemia on his first birthday, and spent eight months enduring treatment in the hospital. He’s officially in remission, and community volunteers wanted to help him celebrate that among some of his favorite vehicles.

Authorities with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police escorted the Olinger family east on Illinois Route 64, while police from Sycamore, Campton Hills and St. Charles helped block intersections for safe travel.