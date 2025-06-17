Geneva recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns addresses the public during a Geneva City Council meeting in this Shaw Local file photo on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Burns issued a proclamation June 2, 2025, to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – The city of Geneva proclaimed June 6 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, meant to underline that 125 Americans die every day as a result of gun violence.

Mayor Kevin Burns said the proclamation acknowledges that Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries.

The proclamation also recalls that in January 2013, “Hadiya Pendleton, a teenager who marched in the presidential inaugural parade ... was tragically shot and killed just weeks later, should now be celebrating her 28th birthday.”

The proclamation honors Pendleton and others killed by gun violence, by designating the first Friday in June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“One of the best ways to honor victims is to work to prevent future tragedies,” Geneva resident Steve McHugh, co-lead of Illinois Be SMART said at a June 2 City Council meeting.

The organization advocates for safe gun storage to prevent youth deaths by firearm was present as the proclamation was read in Geneva.

McHugh shared data from a survey presented to the City Council a year ago.

“One out of six households in Illinois has an unsecured gun in their home or in their vehicle,” McHugh said. “Households with children and teens are no more likely to lock up all of their guns than households without children and teens. And that leads to accidents and suicides.”

McHugh said vehicles are the leading source of stolen guns because people store them in the glove box or under the seat.

What gun owners can do to prevent accidents and thefts is to secure guns in a biometric safe, McHugh said.

“You can access a biometric safe within one second,” he said. “And the cost and the cost of a biometric safe - opening it with your fingerprint - is a small fraction of the cost of the gun itself.”

McHugh gave out 70 free biometric gun safes at an April drive-thru event hosted by the Kane County Health Department. The event was intended to raise awareness of suicide prevention, but employees and volunteers also handed out free Naloxone kits, locking drug storage bags and gun barrel locks.

“You do extraordinary work,” Burns said. “And I – we are – grateful for your work. And it is oftentimes unsung, unknown, unheard of, but we recognize and we’re proud of you. So thank you.”

More information about Be-SMART is available online at besmartforkids.org.