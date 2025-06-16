Geneva skincare professional takes 1st place in brow lamination

Danielle Murphy who owns Reveal Beauty & Wax Studio in Geneva, works with client Theresa Simon of St. Charles. Murphy took first place in an International Skin Competition in Atlanta, for brow lamination, second place for lash lift. (Sandy Bressner)

If you never thought much about eyebrows, you’re missing out.

Danielle Murphy, owner of Reveal Beauty & Wax Studio, 211 James St., Geneva, took first place in brow lamination and second place in lash lift in The Skin Games, an international competition for skincare professionals, held in Atlanta in March.

“I am thrilled to bring this title home to Geneva,” Murphy said.

Brow lamination?

Lash lift?

To the uninitiated, brow lamination is a chemical process for eyebrows, smoothing coarse brows or making thin eyebrows look fuller.

“There are three steps,” Murphy said.

The first step opens the hair cuticle, the second one sets them in place and the third is a conditioning treatment, she said.

Brow lamination lasts six to eight weeks.

The lash lift is a chemical process for eyelashes that keeps them looking curled for about eight weeks.

“There’s a setting lotion to open the cuticles of the hairs, then a setting lotion and a tint and a conditioner of some sort to keep the eyelashes from drying out,” Murphy said. “A lot of clients do it for vacations. ... For tinting, I only use blue-black. It’s the deepest shade of black you can get.”

In case you’re worried that’s a lot of chemicals and fussing near the eyeballs, Murphy said everything is safe, nothing gets into the clients’ eyes. Each step is rinsed out. The tint is vegan-based and lasts four weeks.

“They’re low maintenance and more natural looking,” Murphy said.

Murphy has been in the beauty industry for 16 years.

“I’ve loved it since I was a kid when I went to the salon with my mom and aunt,” Murphy said. “I’d see all these ladies feeling good about themselves. There would be a buzz in there and they’re always chatting. I knew that’s what I wanted to do at some point in my life.”

Murphy used to do hair and worked for Benefit Cosmetics doing brow waxing.

“I became the lead esthetician, which is more skin-related and waxing,” Murphy said. “Cosmetology is more hair.”

Murphy opened her business in Geneva in November 2021, and also does bikini and Brazilian wax.

“The first one is uncomfortable for sure, but as long as you come every four weeks and follow the after care, it gets easier every time,” Murphy said.

She also does men’s brows and removes hair from men’s backs.

More information about Reveal Beauty & Wax Studio is available online at www.revealbeautywax.com.