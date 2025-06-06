South Elgin man charged with firing a weapon in downtown St. Charles

Cameron Kerr, 27, of South Elgin faces felony weapons charges after discharging a firearm at a downtown St. Charles bar on June 3, 2025. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Police D)

A South Elgin man was charged with multiple felonies after brandishing a gun inside a downtown St. Charles bar and later firing it outside, according to police.

Cameron Kerr, 27, was arrested just before midnight on Tuesday, June 3, at Alley 64 at 212 W. Main St., according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

Kerr is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in a liquor establishment, all felonies, along with misdemeanor charges for reckless conduct and disorderly conduct, court records show.

At 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the 0 Block of N. Second St. for reports of an armed individual and gunshots, according to the release.

Kerr, a former employee of Alley 64, was reportedly asked to leave after showing the weapon to staff. He then exited the building and gunshots were heard shortly after, according to the release.

Officers located Kerr nearby, and witnesses identified him as the armed suspect. Kerr was not armed when police found him, but officers recovered a firearm in the area where the shots were heard, according to the release..

Kerr was transported to the Kane County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Kerr also has an active arrest warrant out of McHenry County for an unrelated weapons offense, according to the release.