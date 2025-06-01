Batavia will host Flag Day festivities June 14

The city of Batavia will celebrate Flag Day from 1 to 6 p.m. on June 14, 2025, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave. (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

Batavia community members are invited to attend the annual Flag Day Celebration on Saturday, June 14.

The city of Batavia will host a slew of new events this year celebrating patriotic pride and unity, from 1 to 8:30 p.m., beginning at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk downtown.

Before the annual ceremony, Illinois author Tom Emery will give a new presentation on Batavia dentist Bernard Cigrand, known by many as the Father of Flag Day, from 1 to 2 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

The annual ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Flag Day Monument across from City Hall, featuring a performance by the Batavia Community Band.

This year’s event commemorates 250 years since Paul Revere’s ride, the Battles of Lexington and Concord and the founding of the United States Army.

During the event, local veterans, first responders and patriotic organizations will be present, and the city will unveil new personalized bricks, seal time capsules and give guided tours of the monument.

Children will be able to explore firetrucks and meet the police department’s comfort dog River. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The festivities will wrap up with “Red, White and Brews: Hanging with Our Heroes” event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Batavia Overseas VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River Road.

During Red White and Brews, guests can enjoy presentations on American history, games and patriotic music. Food trucks will be present and drinks will be available for purchase at the VFW bar.

All are encouraged to join in the free, public celebrations. For more information, visit flagdaymonument.com.