St. Charles East baseball and softball clears regional semifinal: Thursday’s Kane County sports roundup

Baseball

(10) St. Charles East 3, (7) Lake Park 2: Joey Arend allowed just five hits and two runs while striking out nine over seven innings and added two hits to help the Saints (15-18) upset the Lancers in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.

Ryan McGrew and Chris Dazzo each had RBIs in the contest, while James Feigleson scored two runs.

(3) Kaneland 3, (6) Wheaton Academy 1: The Knights (25-10) scored three unanswered runs over the final two innings to help avoid an upset in a Class 3A regional semifinal against the Warriors.

Aidan Whildin led the scoring with two RBIs in the contest. Tom Thill drove in the team’s only other run.

(5) Montini 4, (4) Marmion 2 (8 innings): The Cadets’ (22-13-1) season came to an end in a Class 3A regional semifinals game after allowing two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Ethan Flores drove in the team’s only runs on a two-run home run in the first inning.

Softball

(6) St. Charles East 13, (12) Elk Grove 3 (5 innings): Holly Smith went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to pace the Saints (15-10) to an easy victory in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.

Eden Corcoran and Caleigh Higgins each drove in a pair of runs in the contest. Addison Wolf, Lexi Majkszak and Morgan Beers also added a pair of hits in the offensive surge.