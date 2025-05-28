Police plan Route 64 enforcement campaign on 6/4 in Kane, DuPage

(File phoito) The police agencies in Kane and DuPage counties will conduct a traffic safety initiative on Wednesday, June 4, along the Illinois Route 64 corridor, officials announced in a news release. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Campton Hills Police Department will join with other police agencies in northern Illinois to conduct a traffic safety initiative on Wednesday, June 4, along the Illinois Route 64 corridor, officials announced in a news release.

Get it?

Safety initiative on 6/4 for 64.

From DuPage County to Kane County, participating agencies will use public information and education and traffic enforcement to increase motorist safety, according to the release.

Campton Hills police efforts will concentrate on speed, distracted driving and seat belt violations, as well as other safety violations.

Kane and DuPage county sheriff offices, Illinois State Police and departments in St. Charles, Addison, Carol Stream, Elmhurst, Glendale Heights, Villa Park and West Chicago are expected to participate.

Each jurisdiction will implement its own enforcement action based upon their communities’ needs.

Campton Hills police reminds motorists to drive safely, use proper restraints, follow Rules of the Road and avoid distraction, according to the release.