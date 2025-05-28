Geneva’s Good Templar Park to host Oneness Festival

Children play a parachute game at a past year's Oneness Fest at Good Templar Park in Geneva. This year's event is from June 20-22. (Provided by AWAKE Oneness Tribe)

A three-day Oneness Festival is scheduled from June 20-22 at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva, according to a news release.

The festival features family friendly programs, workshops and classes focused on wellness and holistic healing. The event will include live music and food trucks.

A nonprofit organization, AWAKE Oneness Tribe, organized the festival.

The festival has two areas, a Public Health and Wellness Expo that is free and a camping festival that is not free.

The free area has more than 80 vendors, 24 classes and a Healers Row with massage stations, reiki, psychics, tarot readings, crystals, henna, oils, vitamins, astrology and jewelry, according to the release.

Local holistic healers and spiritual leaders will offer free workshops and programs, including massages and energy healing at the relaxation station.

There also will be a Kids Korner for children ages 3-10 and Teen Camp for ages 11-14, which includes a bounce house, face painting, yoga, a magician, meditation and crafts.

Attendees are invited to camp out for the weekend or attend at their leisure throughout the weekend, with multiple admission options, pricing is per person, according to the release.

The camping festival includes more than 150 workshops, two music stages, an ice bath, a Native American sweat lodge, Mad Hatter tea party, bonfire, drum circle, fire spinning, glow painting and dancing.

Ticket information for the camping festival is available online at www.eventbrite.com.