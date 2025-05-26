Geneva Memorial Day parade draws crowds

The Geneva High School flag team precedes the marching band in Monday morning's Memorial Day parade along Third Street. (Renee Tomell)

Crowds lined Third Street in Geneva as the Memorial Day parade, organized by Geneva American Legion Post 75, readied to step off from the staging area near the train station, heading north to Wheeler Park for ceremonies.

The parade featured the color guard, local veterans, youth Scouting organizations and the Geneva High School marching band.

A bagpipe played as people moved from North Third Street into Wheeler Park to the World War I memorial, the setting of the ceremony honoring those who died in service to the country.