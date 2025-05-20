Last minute offer could save St. Charles’ historic Barry House

Owners of 180-year-old Barry House will seek city‘s permission to demolish at next council meeting (Sandy Bressner)

A 181-year-old St. Charles home remains safe from demolition for at least another 60 days after City Council members tabled the owners’ request during the May 19 meeting.

At the May 19 meeting, City Council members were expected to vote on the request, but instead postponed the discussion while the church reviews an offer to purchase the home received on May 16.

Mayor Clint Hull introduced the topic and explained the situation before asking for a motion to table the vote. He verified that the church has received an offer to buy the Barry House, as well as offers to potentially relocate the home.

“What has become very evident over the last couple weeks is how important this issue is to so many in our community,” Hull said.

The Barry House was formerly owned by Judge William D. Barry in the mid 1800s and Abraham Lincoln was said to have stayed in the home while visiting Barry, according to records from the St. Charles History Museum.

The Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles has owned the house since 1993 and has been seeking permission to demolish it since 2017.

Because the property is located in a historic district, the church must receive a certificate of appropriateness from the city before planning its demolition.

The landmark home recently made the list of the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois because of its owners pushing for demolition.

After years of being denied permission to demolish the building, the church received its first positive recommendation at last week’s Planning and Development Committee meeting.

Hull said since last week’s recommendation, the church, city staff and residents trying to save the home have all been communicating, trying to find a way to preserve the Barry House while addressing the church’s needs.

Baker United pastor David Aslesen said Tuesday that they did receive an offer to purchase the home as well as verbal offers to relocate it. He said the next steps will be for the church’s committees to review the offer’s legitimacy and how it aligns with their needs over the next few weeks.

Aslesen said while they review the offer on the table, the church will gladly continue receiving and considering additional offers, both for purchase and for relocation.

Hull said the church’s main concern is that if they agree to sell the Barry House, the city will work with them to create additional parking. He said one option being considered is changing the parking spaces on Third Street from parallel to diagonal, in order to create more spaces.

“The bottom line is that there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Hull said. “It’s going to take time for the parties to work through all the information that has just been presented.”

Council members postponed the discussion to the July 21 city council meeting in a unanimous vote.