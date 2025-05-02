St. Charles’ Barry House makes list of most endangered historic places in Illinois

The home at 217 Cedar Ave. in St. Charles, known in the St. Charles list of historic buildings as the Barry House, was formerly owned by Judge William D. Barry in the mid 1800s. The home was purchased by the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles in 1993 and the church is now planning to demolish the building to construct parking lots. (Provided by the City of St. Charles)

A 180-year-old St. Charles landmark made the list of the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois, due to owners pushing for demolition.

The home at 217 Cedar Ave., known as the Barry House, was was built in 1844. It was the home of Judge William D. Barry in the mid 1800s and Abraham Lincoln is believed to have stayed in the home while visiting Barry.

Due to the owners recent attempts to demolish the home, Landmarks Illinois ranked the Barry House as the eighth most endangered endangered historic places in the state in their 2025 top-10 list.

Other landmarks on the list include the JJ Walser Home in Chicago, the Spivey Building in East St, Louis and the Fordon Horse Barn in Oak Brook.

Baker Memorial United Mothodist Church purchased the house in 1993 and it has been vacant since at least 2017. The church has been petitioning the city to allow for demolition of the Barry House, in order to construct a parking lot on the site.

Site map for the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles and adjacent buildings on Cedar Avenue planned to be demolished. (Provided by the City of St. Charles)

While the Barry House has not been given a landmark designation, it is located in the city’s historic district and has been classified as a contributing structure to the city’s history. Because of this, the church has been attempting to obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city in order to demolish the building.

Baker Memorial pastor David Aslesen stated on multiple occasions that the Barry House has become a financial burden for the church. He said the home’s condition has deteriorated to the point that it is uninsurable and has been the target of break-ins, trespassing and vandalism in recent years.

A 2017 architectural survey of the Barry House found that the structure was in remarkable condition and restoration would require only cosmetic work.

In October, Historic Preservation Commission members denied the church’s request for a Certificate of Appropriateness, citing the church’s failure to maintain the property and lack of due diligence in trying to sell it.

“I can’t approve a demolition by neglect,” History Preservation Commission Chairman Kim Malay said before the commission voted unanimously to deny the request.

A subsequent COA application was reviewed by the Planning and Development Committee on Dec. 9, but committee members postponed the decision indefinitely.