Historic St. Charles home is back in the hot seat

The home at 217 Cedar Ave. in St. Charles, known in the St. Charles list of historic buildings as the Barry House, was formerly owned by Judge William D. Barry in the mid 1800s. The home was purchased by the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles in 1993 and the church is now planning to demolish the building to construct parking lots. (Provided by the City of St. Charles)

A 180-year-old St. Charles home has evaded demolition for years despite owners’ attempts to level the structure and convert the site to a parking lot. But it’s time may be up, however, as the St. Charles Planning and Development Committee is recommending approval for the first steps towards demolition.

The house at 217 Cedar Ave. in downtown St. Charles, known as the Barry House, was built in 1844. It was the home of Judge William D. Barry in the mid-1800s and Abraham Lincoln is believed to have stayed in the home while visiting Barry.

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church has owned the Barry House since 1993 and has been seeking permission to demolish it since 2017 to make way for a parking lot.

Because the house is located in a historic district, the church is required to receive a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city in order to demolish the buildings. The church has petitioned the City for a COA multiple times over the years, but its requests have been denied by multiple committees.

Members of the St. Charles Planning and Development Committee, however, recommended approval of the certificate in a 5-3 vote at their May 12 meeting.

The landmark home recently made the list of the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois, due to its owners pushing for demolition.

Church representatives Brian Harris, Pastor David Aslesen and attorney John Hoscheit were at the meeting along with dozens of members of the church.

Harris again told committee members that the house has become a financial burden for the church.

“We just got to this point where there is no other path forward,” Harris said.

Harris said while efforts to sell the property have been unsuccessful, if someone wants to move the home to another location, the church would sell it for $1.

While committee members were responsive to the church’s request, seven people spoke during public comment against demolishing the building.

Among the residents trying to convince committee members not to condemn the home were former and current members of the Historic Preservation Commission, Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, as well as a former owner of the home.

Local historian Steve Gibson said the vote was about more than just the Barry House, but a precedence for years to come.

“Tonight’s vote will not just decide the fate of one building, it determines the direction of our city’s preservation values for years to come,” Gibson said. “Allowing demolition in this case, for just a few parking spaces, sends a clear message that any historical structure, regardless of its significance, is vulnerable.”

Despite residents’ concerns, the committee recommended approval of the Certificate of Appropriateness in a split vote. The request will go before City Council members at their May 19 meeting for possible final approval.