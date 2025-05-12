St. Charles cops will take to the rooftops for fundraiser

St. Charles Police Community Service Officer Francisco Fregoso waves from the roof during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Some St. Charles police officers will be assigned to a peculiar beat on Friday in an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

Officers will be on the rooftops of both St. Charles Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Route 64; 1711 W. Main St. and 1566 E. Main St., as part of the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraising event.

From 5 a.m to noon on May 16, Dunkin’ customers will be encouraged to donate to Special Olympics Illinois.

Those who donate will receive a coupon for a free donut, and donors of at least $10 will receive a coupon for a free coffee and travel mug, while supplies last.

Raffle tickets and Special Olympics merchandise will also be available for purchase.

For more information, contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435 or visit the Special Olympics Illinois website at soill.org