Minooka turns away Timothy Christian to win Marmion volleyball tournament

AURORA – The effort was evident. Unfortunately the results for Timothy Christian boys volleyball coach Corey Oliver weren’t what he was looking for.

Minooka defeated Timothy Christian 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 to win the championship of the Marmion Tournament Saturday.

“We had ups and downs all day,” Oliver said. “We did a good job of competing but made too many mistakes.”

In the first set, the Trojans (17-12) held their biggest lead at 15-10 on a kill by Trevor Munk. Minooka (14-15) tied it on a kill by Jack Hopman at 21.

Timothy scored the final three points capped by the game-winning kill from Munk.

In the second set, Minooka broke a 12-12 tie with a pivotal 6-0 run. A block by Mason Smith gave Minooka a six-point cushion at 18-12.

A kill by Minooka’s Luke Kirnin evened the match at a set each.

There were eight lead changes in the third set.

The Trojans looked to be in good shape on a kill by James Matousek to give Timothy a 16-12 lead.

Minooka battled back and tied the set at 22-22 on a kill by Connor Latta. Hopman’s kill gave Minooka the set and the match.

Munk delivered 15 kills in a losing effort while Matousek and Connor Firnsin had eight kills apiece.

Latta and Jayce Moore paced the champions with eight kills apiece while Smith had eight blocks.

“We don’t usually play four matches in a day,” Minooka coach Mike Kargle said. “It is good to play different teams and different styles with the postseason coming up. Our mental training and toughness certainly came into play. It was a good day for us.”

In the semifinals Minooka outlasted Waubonsie Valley 25-21, 24-26 25-21 to advance to the title match. Minooka scored the final three points of the third set to win the match. A kill by Kirnin gave Minooka the final point.

The Warriors survived the second set to force a third set.

Waubonsie Valley was down 16-10 before going on a 6-0 run propelled by two kills each by Peter Ivanov, Harish Krishnan and Soham Dongre to tie the game at 16-16.

The Warriors, which never relinquished the lead, evened the match on a block by Eric Mirchev.

Latta led Minooka with six kills while Ivanov paced Waubonsie Valley with eight kills.

Timothy Christian defeated host Marmion 25-22, 25-15.

Firnsin’s kill gave the Trojans the win in Game 1 while Munk delivered a kill to give Timothy Game 2 and the match.

Munk had eight kills while Owen Wise and Evan Frens contributed five kills each.

Charlie Hoying and Will Schwartz had six kills each for the Cadets.

