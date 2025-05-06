Geneva’s newly elected, re-elected council members all take oaths of office

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns receives the oath of office Monday, May 5, 2025, from Associate Judge William Engerman, flanked by family, and his partner, Aimee Bychowski. (Brenda Schory)

The Geneva Council Chambers was packed Monday night with family and supporters as the newly elected and re-elected alderpersons, Mayor Kevin Burns and the city clerk were all sworn for their new terms.

Associate Judge William Engerman, a Geneva resident, administered the oaths of office one at a time: 1st Ward Alderperson William Malecki; 2nd Ward Alderperson Richard Marks; 3rd Ward Alderperson Larry Furnish; 4th Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer; two 5th Ward Alderpersons Mark Reinecke and Jeff Palmquist; and City Clerk Vicki Kellick; Burns.

“This is the first day of my 25th year as mayor,” Burns said. “I bring the same level of energy and enthusiasm that I brought on May 7, 2001. Along with the requisite level of joy and humility, and a sense of humor. In the days ahead, I look forward to strolling with all of you – together – to advance the mission and vision of Geneva.”

Standing with Burns for the swearing in were his daughters, grandchildren and partner, Aimee Bychowski.

He thanked them and his siblings for their continuing support in his “journey of service ... when doing so was particularly difficult.”

“Thank you for walking by my side. Most importantly, holding my hand along the way, and holding me up,” Burns said, his voice breaking with emotion, “when I needed it most.”

Geneva, Burns said, at 10 square miles and with a population of 22,000, would never been the largest in land or population.

“We will always stand large, but never looming. We will always stand proud, but never pious. We will always stand confident, but never arrogant,” Burns said. “And most importantly, we will always walk together to advance our vision.”

Associate Judge William Engerman swears in Larry Furnish Monday, May 5, 2025, as a new alderperson in Geneva's 3rd Ward. (Brenda Schory)

As he said during his campaign for a seventh term, Burns said the city has “GPS coordinates” embodied in the 31 pages of its 2030 Strategic Plan, to lead them in the next four years.

The plan covers six governing principles: strong governance; an informed and engaged citizenry; purposeful growth and economic vitality; a safe, active and welcoming community; environmental stewardship; and quality infrastructure and city services.

The City Council adopted the 2030 Strategic Plan last year.

“Collectively, all of us have responsibility and opportunity to advance the city’s vision, and mission, as prescribed by the nearly 2,000 citizens and business owners who participated in crafting this plan,” Burns said. “Led by...the members of the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee.”