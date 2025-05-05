Ecker Center marks 70 years, seeks $70K fundraising goal

Dr. Daphne Sandouka, CEO of Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, talks to partners from Rotary District 6440 after being presented a $5,000 grant from participating clubs. Now marking 70 years of service, Ecker Center seeks to raise $70,000. (Sandy Bressner)

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is marking “Strength in Community: Celebrating 70 Years of Impact” through June 30, seeking to raise $70,000 to support its growth and healing in behavioral health care, officials announced in a news release.

Ecker Center has provided behavioral health services across the area through its headquarters in Elgin, and offices in St. Charles and Streamwood.

Programs include outpatient mental health, substance use recovery, crisis stabilization, and integrated care, serving all ages regardless of ability to pay.

The campaign seeks to fund key improvements.

These include:

A community mural to be installed on Ecker’s south-facing wall along Larkin Avenue this summer as a symbol of resilience

Upgrades to landscaping, planters, fencing and exterior paint for a more welcoming appearance

Inside, goals are to install a Mosaic Donor Wall to recognize supporters; Wellness Center improvements for client care; inclusive, calming décor and furnishings; department-specific enhancements aligned with client needs, according to the release.

Ecker officials are asking for donations to help meet the $70,000 goal.

Supporters can sponsor a donor tile for the mosaic wall; volunteer for beautification; contribute to wish list items; make a tribute gift; ask people to share the campaign with their personal networks, according to the release.

Milestone supporters will receive a personalized mosaic tile on the Donor Wall, tickets to the annual gala, recognition in Ecker’s annual report, website and social media.

More information is available online at www.eckercenter.org.