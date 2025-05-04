Recycle Coach comes to Geneva

Geneva residents can reduce their household waste and become recycling experts through the city’s new partnership with Recycle Coach, officials announced in a news release.

Residents can access the Recycle Coach portal on the city’s website or download the company’s mobile app.

The free platform makes it easy for people to get disposal information for thousands of household items by using the “What Goes Where” search tool.

The requirements are tailored to the city’s refuse program and local drop-off sites.

With Recycle Coach, residents can find a collection schedule detailing when their garbage, recycling and yard waste pickups will occur each week, including holidays.

The calendar also highlights the city’s monthly brush and fall leaf collection programs along with Kane County recycling events, according to the release.

Residents can set reminders for their regular pickups and local events on their mobile devices.

Recycle Coach’s Discovery Zone offers recycling fundamentals, misunderstood materials, children’s activities, sustainability articles, and other tips to keep the community informed, according to the release.

More information about Geneva’s waste and recycling programs is available on the city’s website or by calling the Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.