Geneva OKs deal to use treated sewage sludge as fertilizer

The Geneva City Council Monday approved a new contract with a company that has disposed of its treated wastewater biosolids in farmers’ fields since 2011.

The city’s collected and treated sewage from its wastewater plant produces roughly 3,500 cubic yards of biosolids annually, officials said. Land application to farm fields is the most economical way to dispose of the material.

According to the city’s website, biosolids – or the sludge – produced during the treatment process, is anaerobically digested to reduce both its volume and provide a reduction of pathogenic organisms. Water is separated from the final biosolids before it can be applied to local area farm fields.

Stewart Spreading Inc. of Sheridan submitted the lowest of three bids. The company’s work will begin May 1 this year through April 30, 2026, at a cost of $30.72 per cubic yard or $107,520, documents show.

While bids came in for three-year contracts, staff recommended bidding annually because of recent discussions about limiting PFAS in biosolids for land applications.

PFAS, which are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known as synthetic “forever chemicals” used in cleaning products and non-stick cookware, that are not removed through the wastewater treatment process.

About half of human biosolids in the U.S. are used as fertilizer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In January, the EPA issued a cancer caution regarding PFAS used in fertilizer for food crops.

The EPA is conducting a draft risk assessment for PFAS in sewage sludge, accepting public comment through Aug. 14 on its website, www.epa.gov.