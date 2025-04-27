AID to hold Summer Stroll & Roll at Peck Farm

FILE – The play room at the Association for Individual Development in McHenry. The Association for Individual Development will host “a morning of fun, relaxation, and community impact” at its 2025 Summer Stroll and Roll this June in Geneva. (Claire O'Brien)

The Association for Individual Development (AID) will host “a morning of fun, relaxation, and community impact” at its 2025 Summer Stroll and Roll this June in Geneva.

The event runs 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 8, at Peck Farm, 4038 Kaneville Road.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to enjoy the trails of Peck Farm after light breakfast refreshments. Afternoon snacks and snow cones will follow.

The event will also feature carnival games and an informational booth about the work AID does across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County.

This event is not only a celebration of community but also a chance to support individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs by helping to raise crucial funds for AID programs and services, the agency said in a news release.

To register for the Summer Stroll & Roll or to find out more information about the event, go to aidcares.org/summer/.

AID provides tailored, consumer-focused programs and services designed to be equitable and inclusive for individuals facing developmental, intellectual, physical and mental health challenges; those who have experienced trauma; those in immediate or chronic crises; and those who are chronically unhoused or at risk.