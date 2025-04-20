St. Charles residents invited to participate in community-wide garage sale

St. Charles homeowners can participate in the STC Underground Teen Center's annual Community Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2 and 3.

St. Charles residents looking to rid their homes of clutter can participate in a community-wide garage sale, where all the advertisements, signage and promotion will be taken care of.

The STC Underground Teen Center will host its annual Community Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2 and 3.

The STC Underground Teen Center is a facility of the St. Charles Park District.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase educational materials and upgrade computer and sound equipment used by local bands during teen concerts.

Any St. Charles Park District residents or households with a St. Charles address can participate.

Participating homeowners will manage and operate their own garage sale, set their own prices and retain all profits from the sale.

All participants will have their address and a description of their inventory listed in the garage sale tour guide, an advertisement in local newspapers and community newsletters, and will receive a yard sign with a balloon to display at their residence.

To participate, homeowners must register by May 1. Early bird registration costs $20 if completed by April 26 and $30 from then until the deadline.

To participate in the garage sale event, register on the teen center website. For more information contact contact Dan Procaccio at 630-513-4322.