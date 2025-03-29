St. Charles residents can take advantage of free yard waste pickup this month

St. Charles refuse contractor Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Inc. will collect yard waste for free on normal refuse collection days during the last two weeks of March and the first two weeks of April. (Steve Bittinger)

St. Charles residents can get a head start on their spring yard work as the city will offer free yard waste collection.

The city’s refuse contractor Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Inc. will collect yard waste for free on normal refuse collection days through the first two weeks of April.

Twigs, trimmings, leaves and other yard waste should be put in a paper yard waste bag or a tote bin rented from LRS and placed on the curb. No stickers are required.

Composted food scraps and other organic materials can also be added to yard waste containers to be collected together.

Regular yard waste and brush collection will begin on April 21, when stickers again will be required.

For the complete brush collection schedule and collection tips, visit the City’s website at stcharlesil.gov.

For more information about yard waste and composting, contact Lakeshore Recycling Services at 773-685-8811 or email StCharles@lrsrecycles.com.