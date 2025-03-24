Here is the 2024-2025 Kane County Chronicle Girls Wrestling All-Area team

Montini’s Katelyn Bell, right, wrestles Batavia’s Lily Enos in the 100-pound final match during the Schaumburg girls wrestling sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Led by Player of the Year Angelina Gochis, here is the 2024-25 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Girls Wrestling team.

Batavia's Emma Abbate (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletic)

Emma Abbate, 170 pounds, senior, Batavia: Abbate finished the season with a 33-10 record and was a sectional qualifier.

Batavia's Lily Enos (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Lily Enos, 100 pounds, junior, Batavia: Enos set a program-record for wins in a season after going 45-7. She also finished in fifth place in the 100-pound state bracket to earn All-State honors.

Kaneland's Angelina Gochis (Photo Provided By Kaneland )

Angelina Gochis, 110 pounds, sophomore, Kaneland: Gochis completed the first undefeated season program history, going 36-0 and winning the 110-pound bracket to win her second consecutive state title.

Batavia's Annabelle Guthke (Photo Provided By Batavia A)

Annabelle Guthke, 145 pounds, junior, Batavia: Guthke was a state qualifier that finished with a 35-13 record.

Kaneland's Sadie Kinsella (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Sadie Kinsella, 190 pounds, sophomore, Kaneland: Kinsella was a state qualifier who finished the season with a 30-12 record.

Burlington Central's Victoria Macias (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athlet)

Victoria Macias, 115 pounds, senior, Burlington Central: Macias became the first Burlington Central girls wrestler to win a sectional title. She finished the season with a 34-9 record and qualified for state.

Kaneland's Caitlyn Manier (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athleti)

Caitlyn Manier, 155 pounds, freshman, Kaneland: Mainer was a state qualifier who finished the season with a 31-14 record.

Burlington Central's Ryann Miller (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athletics)

Ryann Miller, 170 punds, sophomore, Burlington Central: Miller was a state qualifier that finished the season with a 39-4 record.

Kaneland's Brooklyn Sheaffer (Photo Provided By Kaneland A)

Brooklyn Sheaffer, 125 pounds, senior, Kaneland: Sheaffer finished the season with a 44-4 record and took fourth place in the 125-pound state bracket.

St. Charles East's Sydney Stieb (Photo Provided By St. Charles East )

Sydney Stieb, 110 pounds, freshman, St. Charles East: Stieb finished the season with a 30-11 record and had several milestones for the Saints, including being the first Saints girls wrestler to win a DuKane Conference title.

Kaneland's Dyani Torres (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Dyani Torres, 135 pounds, senior, Kaneland: Torres was a sectional qualifier who finished the season with a 37-12 record.

Burlington Central's Soraya Walikonis (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athlet)

Soraya Walikonis, 130 pounds, senior, Burlington Central: Walikonis was a sectional qualifier who finished the season with a 32-12 record.