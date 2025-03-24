Batavia plans to upgrade Peace Bridge this summer with new ramp

Batavia Riverwalk pedestrians and cyclists will have an easier time accessing the Peace Bridge next year, with a new ramp to be built this summer. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Batavia Riverwalk pedestrians and cyclists will have an easier time accessing the Peace Bridge next year with a new ramp.

The riverwalk trail on the east bank of the Fox River connects to the Peace Bridge solely by way of stairs, forcing cyclists to dismount and carry their ride up or down about 20 steps and posing major challenges for people with disabilities.

Renderings of the Peace Bridge Ramp project expected to be constructed in Batavia in 2025. (image in upper right corner shows current view of the north end of the riverwalk trail along the east bank of the Fox River) (Provided by the )

The ramp would provide compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and better connectivity between the bridge, the riverwalk trail and the adjacent, city-owned parking lot at 111 N. River St.

Plans call for the ramp to be built around the existing stairway with access to both the bridge and the southwestern corner of the parking lot.

In September 2024, City Council members approved a contract with Woodridge-based engineering firm V3 Companies to design the ramp for just under $200,000.

TIF funding was used to cover the design phase of the project and is intended to be used to fund the construction work this year.

V3 Companies Vice President Kurt Corrigan and project manager Lauren Montero presented their designs to City Council members during a March 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The project designs were well-received by council members and one resident who spoke during public comment.

The plans will require alterations to an existing stormwater discharge drain, which will require approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. City engineer Rahat Bari said applications have been filed with both agencies.

The city also will need an easement from the park district, which Bari said is being reviewed by both parties' attorneys and will come back for approval at a future meeting.

The project is intended to go out to bid in spring once permits and easements are approved. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

To see more renderings of the designs and for future updates, visit the project webpage on the city’s website at bataviail.gov/peacebridgeramp.